Russia resumes Ukraine offensive from all directions after pause -RIA



Ukrainian first responders stand by a damaged vehicle, at the site of fighting with Russian troops, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

February 26, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – All Russian units in Ukraine were on Saturday given the order to resume their offensive from all directions after a pause on Friday, the RIA news agency quoted Russia’s defence ministry as saying.

Echoing similar comments by the Kremlin, the ministry said Friday’s pause had been made in anticipation of talks between Moscow and Kyiv but the offensive resumed after Ukraine refused to negotiate.

