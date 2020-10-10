Russia reports new all-time record of daily coronavirus cases



FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists wearing protective gear transfer a patient at the Aleksandrovskaya hospital, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists wearing protective gear transfer a patient at the Aleksandrovskaya hospital, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 12,846 on Saturday, a new daily record since the start of the outbreak early this year, pushing the overall total number of infections to 1,285,084.

The previous record of 12,126 new cases was registered on Friday.

Russia’s coronavirus crisis center said 197 more deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 22,454.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by William Maclean)