Russia reports lowest number of coronavirus infections since April 29



FILE PHOTO: People rest on an embankment as cruise vessels sail near the Kremlin during an annual parade marking the start of navigation on the Moskva River following the easing of lockdown measures, which were imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People rest on an embankment as cruise vessels sail near the Kremlin during an annual parade marking the start of navigation on the Moskva River following the easing of lockdown measures, which were imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

June 29, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Monday reported 6,719 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest one-day reported increase since April 29, pushing its nationwide tally to 641,156.

The national coronavirus taskforce said 93 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 9,166.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans)