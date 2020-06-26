Russia reports lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases since late April



FILE PHOTO: A paramedic and a driver rest inside an ambulance while waiting for an approval to enter a hospital and leave a patient for further treatment amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the city of Tver, Russia May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

June 26, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Friday reported 6,800 new coronavirus cases, the first daily rise below 7,000 since late April, taking its nationwide tally to 620,794.

The country’s coronavirus response centre said 176 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,781.

