Russia reports 9,709 new coronavirus infections



FILE PHOTO: A specialist sprays disinfectant while sanitizing a bridge amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov FILE PHOTO: A specialist sprays disinfectant while sanitizing a bridge amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

May 17, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported 9,709 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a rise from 9,200 new cases reported the previous day.

Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said the overall number of cases nationwide stood at 281,752. It added that 94 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll from the virus to 2,631.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Catherine Evans)