Russia reports 9,434 new coronavirus infections



FILE PHOTO: Russia's Emergencies Ministry members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Kievsky Railway Station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 18, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

May 23, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Saturday that 9,434 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its nationwide tally to 335,882.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre reported 139 new fatalities after a record of 150 deaths the day before, bringing the death toll to 3,388.

