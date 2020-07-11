Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus infections



FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist wearing protective gear gets out of an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist wearing protective gear gets out of an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

July 11, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Saturday reported 6,611 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 720,547.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 188 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,205.

Russia said 497,446 people have recovered from the virus.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Toby Chopra)