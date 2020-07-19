Russia reports 6,109 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours



FILE PHOTO: A restaurant employee wears a protective face shield and mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Moscow, Russia July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov FILE PHOTO: A restaurant employee wears a protective face shield and mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Moscow, Russia July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

July 19, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Sunday reported 6,109 new cases and 95 more deaths from the coronavirus.

The nationwide tally of infections has risen to 771,546 cases, Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre said.

The death toll now stands at 12,342, and 550,344 people have recovered.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)