Russia reports 5,765 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours



FILE PHOTO: Specialists wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing Platov International Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak near Rostov-on-Don, Russia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Specialists wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing Platov International Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak near Rostov-on-Don, Russia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

July 26, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Sunday reported 5,765 new coronavirus cases and 77 more deaths, a steep decline from the 146 deaths reported a day earlier.

The nationwide tally of infections has risen to 812,485, Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre said. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 13,269 and 600,250 people have recovered.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by David Goodman)