Russia reports 1,667 new coronavirus cases in last day



A man wearing a protective face mask walks along the street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Moscow, Russia April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

April 11, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported 1,667 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the national tally of confirmed cases to 13,584.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose by 12 to 106, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.

