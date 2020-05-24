Russia reports 153 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll yet



May 24, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Sunday reported 153 coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, the epidemic’s highest daily toll, raising total fatalities to 3,541, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said

It also said 8,599 new cases had been documented, fewer than on the previous day, pushing the nationwide tally of infections to 344,481.

