Russia rejects claims it was responsible for cyberattack on Ukraine



FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack", binary codes and the Ukrainian flag, in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack", binary codes and the Ukrainian flag, in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

February 19, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Saturday rejected U.S. allegations that it was responsible for cyberattacks on Ukrainian banking and government websites as baseless, the Russian embassy in the United States said on Twitter.

“We categorically reject these baseless statements of the administration and note that Russia has nothing to do with the mentioned events and in principle has never conducted and does not conduct any ‘malicious’ operations in cyberspace,” it said.

U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger said on Friday that Russian military intelligence was behind the recent spate of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that briefly knocked Ukrainian banking and government websites offline.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by William Mallard)