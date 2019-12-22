Russia ready to include ‘super weapons’ in arms control treaty: Ifax cites Lavrov



FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

December 22, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that Russia was prepared to include the heavy Sarmat missile and the Avangard hypersonic missile in a new START strategic arms reduction treaty, should it be extended, Interfax reported.

Russia is also ready to demonstrate the Sarmat missile to the United States, Interfax cited Lavrov as saying on a talk show on Russian state television.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Catherine Evans)