Russia puts Kremlin critic Navalny’s press secretary on wanted list



FILE PHOTO: Kira Yarmysh, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's spokesperson who is accused of breaching COVID-19 safety regulations and is currently held under house arrest, arrives at a court building before a hearing in Moscow, Russia August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina FILE PHOTO: Kira Yarmysh, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's spokesperson who is accused of breaching COVID-19 safety regulations and is currently held under house arrest, arrives at a court building before a hearing in Moscow, Russia August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

March 11, 2022

(Reuters) – Russian authorities have put Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh on an international wanted list and are seeking that she be sent to jail, a Russian police database showed on Friday.

Yarmysh left Russia last year after a court imposed 18 months of restrictions on her freedom of movement for breaching COVID-19 safety rules.

Russian authorities have cracked down hard on the opposition, and many of Navalny’s most prominent allies have left Russia rather than face restrictions or jail at home.

