Russia no longer needs diplomatic ties with West – ex-President Medvedev

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022. Picture taken January 25, 2022. Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via REUTERS.

February 26, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia doesn’t really need diplomatic ties with the West after it imposed sanctions on Moscow over what he called Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, former president and top security official Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

Medvedev, writing on social media, said it was time to “padlock the embassies.”

He said Moscow would continue its operation in Ukraine until it achieved goals defined by President Vladimir Putin.

Medvedev made the comments on his verified page on Russian social network VK.

