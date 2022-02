FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot is seen on an Airbus A320 in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot is seen on an Airbus A320 in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

February 25, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reserves the right to respond to Britain’s ban on Aeroflot flights with similar measures, the TASS news agency cited Russia’s aviation authority as saying on Friday.

