Russia may double quota on tomato imports from Turkey: Ifax



A card showing the price of tomatoes is seen at a bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer A card showing the price of tomatoes is seen at a bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

December 29, 2018

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Agriculture Ministry is considering doubling the quota on tomato imports from Turkey to 100,000 tonnes a year, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing a draft decree.

Russia lifted a ban on vegetable imports from Turkey in November 2017 but set quotas as tensions between the two countries eased after Ankara apologized for downing a Russian military jet.

(Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)