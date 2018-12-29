Russia may double quota on tomato imports from Turkey: Ifax

A card showing the price of tomatoes is seen at a bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
December 29, 2018
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Agriculture Ministry is considering doubling the quota on tomato imports from Turkey to 100,000 tonnes a year, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing a draft decree.
Russia lifted a ban on vegetable imports from Turkey in November 2017 but set quotas as tensions between the two countries eased after Ankara apologized for downing a Russian military jet.
(Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)