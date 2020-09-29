Russia lengthens prison sentence for Gulag historian to 13 years: Ifax cites lawyer



MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Tuesday lengthened the prison sentence for Yuri Dmitriev, a historian of Stalin-era crimes who was charged with sexually abusing his adopted daughter, to 13 years from three and a half years, Interfax cited his lawyer as saying.

In July, Dmitriev was found guilty, but spared a long jail term, a verdict his lawyer and supporters had disputed, saying it was based on a fabricated case to punish him for his work.

