Russia, Japan make progress in joint activities on disputed islands: Putin



Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) approaches to shake hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at their news conference at G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

June 29, 2019

OSAKA (Reuters) – Russia and Japan have moved forward in setting up joint economic activities on a disputed chain of islands, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday after discussing a peace treaty with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Putin, speaking at a news briefing at the G20 summit in Osaka, also said that the two leaders discussed North Korea, adding that this issue could be resolved by political means.

