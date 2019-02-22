Russia investigation set to wrap up by next week, AG Barr to decide report release

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT — Wednesday, February 20, 2019

President Trump has responded to reports that the Mueller probe will be released next week.

In the Oval Office Wednesday, the president didn’t offer any opinion on the report other than to say it’ll be up to the new attorney general William Barr on whether the findings will be publicly released.

This comes after reports claimed Barr is set to announce the completion of the special counsel probe as early as next week.

Barr will then submit a summary of the confidential report to Congress before it’s decided how much will be made public.

Special counsel regulations don’t require this step, but during recent confirmation hearings Barr promised lawmakers full transparency.

The Mueller probe into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia began nearly two-years ago, and cost taxpayers more than $25 million.