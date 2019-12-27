Russia, in letter to WADA, says disagrees with decision to ban its athletes: RIA



FILE PHOTO: A view through a fence, decorated with the Olympic rings, shows a building of the federal state budgetary institution "Federal scientific centre of physical culture and sports", which houses a laboratory accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), in Moscow, Russia on November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin FILE PHOTO: A view through a fence, decorated with the Olympic rings, shows a building of the federal state budgetary institution "Federal scientific centre of physical culture and sports", which houses a laboratory accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), in Moscow, Russia on November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head.

RUSADA said earlier this month it would appeal against the four-year ban over doping that bars the country from competing under its flag at top international sporting events.

