FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

December 24, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court fined Meta Platforms almost 2 billion roubles ($27.16 million) on Friday for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the press service of Moscow courts said.

($1 = 73.6462 roubles)

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alison Williams)