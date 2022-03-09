Russia delegation at peace talks with Ukraine will not concede anything -RIA agency



FILE PHOTO: Russia's State Duma member Leonid Slutsky from the Russian delegation, looks on after the talks in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Russia's State Duma member Leonid Slutsky from the Russian delegation, looks on after the talks in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) – Russia’s delegation at peace talks with Ukraine “will not concede a single negotiating point,” RIA news agency cited negotiator Leonid Slutsky as telling a television station on Wednesday.

The two sides have carried out three rounds of talks since the start of the Russian invasion. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to have talks in Turkey on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler))