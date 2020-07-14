Russia confirms more than 6,200 new coronavirus cases



FILE PHOTO: Specialists wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing Platov International Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak near Rostov-on-Don, Russia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Specialists wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing Platov International Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak near Rostov-on-Don, Russia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Tuesday reported 6,248 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its confirmed national tally to 739,947, the fourth largest in the world.

Officials said 175 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 11,614.

