Russia confirms its participation in OPEC+ meeting on April 9



FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

April 7, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Tuesday confirmed its participation in the OPEC+ meeting of leading oil producers set for April 9, a spokeswoman for energy ministry told Reuters.

The conference, due to be held via a video link as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, had been initially scheduled for April 6 but was delayed “to allow more time for negotiations”, according to the OPEC sources.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin)