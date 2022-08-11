Russia calls UN Security Council meeting on nuclear plant shelling

OAN Newsroom

Updated 9:25 AM PT – Thursday, August 11, 2022

Russia called a UN Security Council meeting over the recent shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. The power plant is located in Ukraine. In a statement on Tuesday, Russian officials claimed Ukraine was to blame for the attacks, saying this poses a risk of “potential catastrophic consequences.”

Ukraine and Russia have both blamed each other for the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been asking for a stronger response from the international community.

The occupied #Energodar and the #Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant were shelled The Armed Forces of #Ukraine and the #Russian Federation blame each other for what happened. pic.twitter.com/wnIya3fT3A — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 5, 2022

Russian diplomats said that the plant is controlled by Russian troops. They suggested that there is no point for Russia to bomb the Ukrainian facility.

In addition, Russia invited International Atomic Energy Agency leaders to visit the plant and to see where the shelling came from. Igor Vishnevetskii, the deputy head of the Russian delegation, spoke on the topic.

“We provide a detailed response to the insinuations about alleged threats of nuclear weapons and actions aimed at undermining physical safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine,” said Vishnevetskii. “This will be provided when we exercise our right to reply.”

The Security Council is expected to meet on Thursday.