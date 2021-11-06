Russia beat Switzerland to win Billie Jean King Cup title



PRAGUE (Reuters) – Russia claimed its fifth Billie Jean King Cup title on Saturday as world number 40 Liudmila Samsonova erased a one-set deficit to overcome Swiss ace Belinda Bencic in a hard-fought second match of the finals.

The 22-year-old Russian’s 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory gave her team an unassailable 2-0 lead against Switzerland.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)