Russia against U.S., NATO military presence near Afghanistan – TASS

March 31, 2022

(Reuters) – Russia considers the presence of any United States or NATO military infrastructure in countries bordering Afghanistan unacceptable, the TASS news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday.

