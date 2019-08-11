Russia, after protests, tells Google not to advertise “illegal” events



People attend a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov People attend a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s state communications watchdog said on Sunday it had asked Google <GOOGL.O> to stop advertising “illegal mass events” on its YouTube video platform.

Tens of thousands of Russians staged what observers called the country’s biggest political protest for eight years on Saturday, defying a crackdown to demand free elections to Moscow’s city legislature.

The watchdog, Roscomnadzor, said Russia would consider it interference in its sovereign affairs and a hostile influence should Google fails to respond to the request.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Janet Lawrence)