Rush Limbaugh takes aim at former Defense Secy. Mattis over his remarks on President’s leadership

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 AM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh recently slammed former Defense Secretary James Mattis’ remarks in which the general said he believes President Trump is a “threat to the Constitution.”

On his radio show Thursday, Limbaugh took aim at Mattis for questioning the president’s efforts to unify the country and suggesting the president is, instead, trying to divide America.

Limbaugh argued that unity seems impossible at this point because of the left’s inability to “get along with” President Trump. He made the following remarks on the matter:

“Unify the country? We’re so beyond that, it’s laughable. Let me tell you, folks. You know this, I know this. The objective here, the objective right now…unify? The objective right now is simple. It is to defeat the forces that are arrayed against us out there, that are attempting to overthrow the Trump administration and continue this coup and to rip to shreds the Constitution.”

President Trump also responded to Mattis’ remarks by calling him “the world’s most overrated general.”