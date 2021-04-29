Rudy Giuliani’s N.Y. apartment raided by federal investigators

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:40 AM PT – Thursday, April 29, 2021

Federal agents and police raided the New York City home and office of President Trump’s former personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, as part of a criminal investigation. On Wednesday, Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, spoke out on the FBI’s raid and called it totally unnecessary. He added, it was done to make Giuliani look like some sort of criminal.

The devices and documents that were seized from his home are “filled with material covered by attorney client privilege.”

Costello also highlighted the “corrupt double standard” of the White House and the DOJ’s failure to go after the real problem. Namely, Hunter Biden, his father and the millions of dollars in bribes they allegedly took from Ukrainian businessmen. He also noted the raid was done “just to put on a show,” which Costello said could have been done with a grand jury subpoena without the media present.

Meanwhile, Bernard Kerik, a longtime friend of Giuliani who served as New York City’s police commissioner, said the former mayor called him as agents searched his home. He said the raid was “extremely concerning” and they “shouldn’t have been there in the first place.”

Meanwhile, Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani spoke out publicly after the raid, denouncing the move as “disturbing.”

Rudy's son Andrew Giuliani: "Any American, whether you are red or blue, should be extremely disturbed by what happened here today, by the continued politititation [sic] of the Justice Department." pic.twitter.com/W2llUUFNZG — The Recount (@therecount) April 28, 2021

“Anybody, any American, whether you were red or blue, should be extremely disturbed by what happened here today by the continued politicization of the Justice Department,” Andrew stated. “This is disgusting. If this can happen to the former president’s lawyer, this can happen to any American.”

He reiterated, the only piece of evidence they “did not take up there today was the only piece of incriminating evidence that is in there. And it does not belong to my father. It belongs to the current president’s son.”

The FBI has not commented on the raid and no additional information has been released.