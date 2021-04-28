Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, son react to federal raid, calls out corrupt double standard in DOJ

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:15 PM PT – Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer spoke out on the FBI’s raid into his New York City residence. In a statement Wednesday, attorney Robert Costello said the devices and documents that were seized from his home were “filled with material covered by attorney-client privilege.”

Feds raided Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan home and office "at dawn" Wednesday in search for electronic devices, his attorney Bob Costello confirms in lengthy statement. Costello claims the devices are "replete with material covered by the attorney-client privilege." pic.twitter.com/M9mqvYHNtK — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) April 28, 2021

Costello also highlighted the “corrupt double standard” by the White House as well as the DOJ’s failure to go after the real problem, which points to Hunter Biden, his father and the millions of dollars in bribes they took from Ukrainian businessmen.

The former New York Mayor’s son, Andrew Giuliani, also spoke out by publicly denouncing the move as “disturbing.”

“Anybody, any American, whether you were red or blue, should be extremely disturbed by what happened here today by the continued politicization of the Justice Department,” Andrew Giuliani said. “This is disgusting. This is absolutely absurd. And it’s the continued politicization of the Justice Department that we have seen and it has to stop. If this can happen to the former President’s lawyer, this can happen to any American.”

Rudy's son Andrew Giuliani: "Any American, whether you are red or blue, should be extremely disturbed by what happened here today, by the continued politititation [sic] of the Justice Department." pic.twitter.com/W2llUUFNZG — The Recount (@therecount) April 28, 2021

Andrew added, the Justice Department should be independent of politics.

“Enough is enough,” Andrew said. “The only piece of evidence that they did not take up there today was the only piece of incriminating evidence that is in there. And it does not belong to my father. It belongs to the current president’s son. That’s all I have to say.”

He also noted, if this can happen to the President’s lawyer, this could happen to “any one of us.”

No additional information has been released in accordance with the case.