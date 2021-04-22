Rudy Giuliani: Voting machines are built to be manipulated

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:51 AM PT – Thursday, April 22, 2021

Rudy Giuliani recently doubled down on his claims of fraud and meddling in the 2020 presidential election. In an interview Wednesday, he commented on the ongoing ballot audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Giuliani highlighted the fact that election officials claimed not a single illegal immigrant voted in the state’s elections. He maintained this is impossible, adding there had to be at least 40,000 or 50,000 illegal immigrants who cast ballots.

The former New York mayor also drew attention to the many questions surrounding the voting machine security.

“These machines are machines that, first of all, were built to be manipulated,” he asserted. “We’re going to have the audit, we are going to get the results and we’ll see.”

Giuliani also accused Democrats of pushing a social justice agenda in order to rake in more votes.