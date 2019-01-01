Rudy Giuliani open to testify before House regarding Ukraine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Sat. Sept. 28, 2019

President Trump’s personal attorney says he is willing to testify before Congress about the Ukraine scandal.

Congressional Democrats called for Rudy Giuliani’s testimony this week, amid reports he pushed the Ukrainian government to reopen its corruption probe into Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

This after information in the recent whistleblower complaint emerged, mentioning attempts by Giuliani’s associates to reach out to the current Ukrainian president’s team.

In an interview on Friday, Giuliani said the move was perfectly legal, and that he has nothing to hide.

“Would I like to testify and tell my story? Sure. I’ve been telling it. All the time. In fact, you know my story,” said Giuliani. “There’s nothing I can tell them that you can’t read online. From the very beginning, I’ve been totally transparent about this.”

Giuliani reiterated that the whistleblower complaint can not be trusted because it was based solely on second hand information.