Trending

Royal family kicks Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace

FILE – In this Monday, April 13, 2015 file photo, Britain’s Prince Andrew visits the AkzoNobel Decorative Paints facility in Slough, England. (David Parker/Pool Photo via AP, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:28 PM PT — Friday, November 22, 2019

Disgraced royal Prince Andrew has been kicked out of Buckingham Palace. Friday reports said the prince received orders from the queen to clear out of his offices at the palace. His expulsion comes just days after the prince requested permission to step down from his official public duties.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work,” stated Prince Andrew. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future.”

The Duke of York made the announcement following a recent interview, in which he defended his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The 59-year-old has been accused of having sex with an underage girl, who was allegedly provided by Epstein in 2001.

The lawyer for many of Epstein’s accusers is urging the prince to speak with law enforcement.

“Whether a person is a prince or a pauper, he or she should provide any information relevant to a criminal investigation,” said attorney Gloria Allred. “This is not about privilege, this is about justice.”

Other reports claimed the disgraced Duke of York was fired from his royal duties by his mother, who may have feared the scandal would tarnish the family name.

Related: Epstein Accuser Teala Davies Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Sexual Abuse

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 file photo, Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles to travel to parliament for her speech at the official State Opening of Parliament in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE