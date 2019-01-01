Royal family kicks Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:28 PM PT — Friday, November 22, 2019

Disgraced royal Prince Andrew has been kicked out of Buckingham Palace. Friday reports said the prince received orders from the queen to clear out of his offices at the palace. His expulsion comes just days after the prince requested permission to step down from his official public duties.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work,” stated Prince Andrew. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future.”

A statement by His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG. pic.twitter.com/solPHzEzzp — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) November 20, 2019

The Duke of York made the announcement following a recent interview, in which he defended his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“It has been what I would describe as a constant sore in the family.”



Prince Andrew tells #Newsnight his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier who took his own life while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, has caused anguish for the Royal family pic.twitter.com/MZGjnzstYW — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 16, 2019

The 59-year-old has been accused of having sex with an underage girl, who was allegedly provided by Epstein in 2001.

Prince Andrew may have been secretly filmed with underage girl he is alleged to have abused. http://t.co/bwzNwWH4U6 pic.twitter.com/Rs2CNIOc2x — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) January 4, 2015

The lawyer for many of Epstein’s accusers is urging the prince to speak with law enforcement.

“Whether a person is a prince or a pauper, he or she should provide any information relevant to a criminal investigation,” said attorney Gloria Allred. “This is not about privilege, this is about justice.”

Other reports claimed the disgraced Duke of York was fired from his royal duties by his mother, who may have feared the scandal would tarnish the family name.

