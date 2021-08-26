Royal Dutch Shell evacuates workers from U.S. Gulf of Mexico as storm brews



FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

August 26, 2021

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said it had begun evacuating non-essential personnel from its offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico assets ahead of a storm expected to enter the Gulf this weekend.

A storm brewing in the Caribbean could become a major hurricane this weekend and strike the U.S. Gulf Coast by Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said. Hurricanes with winds of up to 111 miles per hour (178 km) are classified as major and can bring devastating damage onshore.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; editing by David Evans)