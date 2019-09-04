Trending

Rouhani says Iran to develop nuclear centrifuges

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the cabinet meeting in Tehran
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, September 4, 2019. Official President website/Handout via REUTERS

September 4, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s next step in its nuclear program involves the development of centrifuges, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Wednesday.

“We will take all necessary steps to protect the Iranian nation’s rights and interests … Our third step (to scale back Iran’s commitment to a 2015 nuclear deal) involves the development of centrifuges. We will take this step on Friday,” he said, without elaborating.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Stonestreet)

