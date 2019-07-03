Rouhani: Iran could reverse uranium threat if other nations honor 2015 nuclear deal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:51 AM PT — Wednesday, July 3, 2019

In a recent statement, Iran’s president said his country could reverse course on violating the 2015 nuclear deal if other participating nations make a move to save it.

On Wednesday, Hassan Rouhani noted Iran could halt Monday’s decision to boost uranium stockpiles if other parties “return to their obligations and commitments” under the nuclear accord.

This comes after Germany, France and Britain urged Iran to refrain from further measures Tuesday. Despite their warning, Rouhani said if nothing is done on the European side then the breach will continue next week.

“The fact that our enriched uranium has surpassed 300 kilograms and will continue is to protect JCPOA,” he stated. “From July 7th, we will put aside our commitment in relation to the level of enrichment, and we will increase to any level that we wish depending on the needs and our requirements.”

The Iranian leader added, it would only take one hour to make the decision to halt uranium enrichment.