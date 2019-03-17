Rouhani inaugurates four new phases of South Pars gas field



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gestures to the crowd at a public speech in Bandar Kangan, Iran March 17, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gestures to the crowd at a public speech in Bandar Kangan, Iran March 17, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani formally inaugurated four new phases of South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, on Sunday, according to a statement posted by the Iranian oil ministry on Twitter.

Iran has invested $11 billion to complete the four phases and they will increase the country’s gas production capacity by up to 110 million cubic meters per day, the statement said.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Saturday that Iran, which share South Pars with Qatar, expects to operate 27 phases by next March.

France’s Total and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) suspended investment in phase 11 of South Pars last year after the United States threatened to impose sanctions on companies that do business in Iran.

Zanganeh said on Saturday that talks are continuing with CNPC.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Toby Chopra)