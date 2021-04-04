Trending

Rosenstein: Wait, see what John Durham finds on Crossfire Hurricane

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is sworn in at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on June 03, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Republican-led panel is exploring issues raised with warrants issued in the FBI investigation, code named "Crossfire Hurricane" at the time, of Trump campaign officials in the 2016 presidential race. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)

Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Former Deputy U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has tried to keep the Russia probe alive. During an interview Sunday, Rosenstein said the investigation was “not a witch hunt,” believing the DOJ had credible information.

In 2017, Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Muller to spearhead the investigation into Russian collusion with President Trump’s 2016 campaign. This came after several Obama-era officials flagged the campaign in their Crossfire Hurricane operation.

Rosenstein stood by his decision to look into Russian interference as he believed it would give closure to the American public.

“The Special Council operates within the mandate of the Department of Justice, so there was a significant difference structurally in, of course, Special Counsel,” Rosenstein said. “The reason I appointed him was because I believed that it was important to promote public confidence in the independence and outcome of the investigation of Russian election interference.”

In the meantime, Rosenstein urged Americans to “wait and see” what Special Council John Durham finds regarding the origins of the Russia probe. Durham has yet to reveal any findings of his investigation throughout his nearly two years looking into the matter.

