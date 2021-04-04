Rosenstein: Wait, see what John Durham finds on Crossfire Hurricane

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Former Deputy U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has tried to keep the Russia probe alive. During an interview Sunday, Rosenstein said the investigation was “not a witch hunt,” believing the DOJ had credible information.

In 2017, Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Muller to spearhead the investigation into Russian collusion with President Trump’s 2016 campaign. This came after several Obama-era officials flagged the campaign in their Crossfire Hurricane operation.

Rosenstein stood by his decision to look into Russian interference as he believed it would give closure to the American public.

🚨 Now Available🚨 on my #SimplePolitics YouTube channel. My candid conversation with former US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Link to Full Interview:https://t.co/HxjV5oNj96 pic.twitter.com/E45tQ7A116 — Kimberly Wehle (@kimwehle) April 4, 2021

“The Special Council operates within the mandate of the Department of Justice, so there was a significant difference structurally in, of course, Special Counsel,” Rosenstein said. “The reason I appointed him was because I believed that it was important to promote public confidence in the independence and outcome of the investigation of Russian election interference.”

In the meantime, Rosenstein urged Americans to “wait and see” what Special Council John Durham finds regarding the origins of the Russia probe. Durham has yet to reveal any findings of his investigation throughout his nearly two years looking into the matter.