Ronna McDaniel: Hold the line against Dem anti-police agenda

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:20 AM PT – Sunday, January 3, 2021

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is speaking out in support of the Republican candidates in the Georgia Senate run-off elections.

McDaniel took to Twitter on Saturday to urge Georgians to vote for incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.). She slammed their Democrat opponents — Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff — by criticizing their anti-police policies.

Raphael Warnock has called police "gangsters and thugs." Jon Ossoff has said funding for some police departments should be “on the line.” Vote for @KLoeffler and @Perduesenate to #HoldTheLine against the Democrats’ anti-police agenda! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 2, 2021

The Republican leader asserted electing Loeffler and Perdue on January 5 is essential to “holding the line” against Democrats’ anti-police agenda.

As support for the candidates pours in, Loeffler continues to campaign ahead of the pivotal run-off elections.

“We’re going to stop socialism right here in America,” Loeffler stated. “We’re going to save this country and we’re going to protect the American dream.”

Together, we’re going to STOP socialism. We’re going to SAVE this country. And we’re going to PROTECT the American Dream. VOTE TUESDAY! #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/qTXydp1ljn — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) January 3, 2021

Just days before the Georgia Senate runoff elections, Loeffler held an event to solidify support. On Saturday, she gathered with voters in Cumming and told them to remind their friends and family to head to the polls on January 5.

Loeffler pointed to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s comments about changing Georgia and then the country. She said a Democrat-victory would lead to higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine, and defunding the police as well as the military.

‘The very fabric of this country would be shred apart,” Loeffler reiterated. “The American dream would be impossible and our country would be unrecognizable.”

Loeffler also promised voters she would not let Washington’s politics come to Georgia.

“We went to Washington to work for you, we don’t owe the swamp anything,” said Loeffler. “We will never bring Washington to Georgia. We’re going to take Georgia to Washington.”

The senator is running to keep her seat and to help secure a Republican majority in 2021. She also continues to fight alongside the President for free and fair elections.

Early voting closed on Thursday. More than three million Georgia residents have already cast votes, which makes the race one of the biggest in the state.