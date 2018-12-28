Rondo has surgery on shooting hand, out 4-5 weeks



FILE PHOTO: December 25, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Jonas Jerebko (21) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: December 25, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Jonas Jerebko (21) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Three games after returning from injury, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo underwent surgery on his shooting (right) hand, the team announced on Friday.

Rondo suffered a grade 3 sprain of his right ring finger in the Lakers’ Christmas Day upset of the Golden State Warriors, reportedly during a tangle with Warriors power forward Draymond Green.

He is expected to make a full recovery in 4 to 5 weeks.

The four-time All-Star returned on Dec. 21 after having not played since Nov. 14 when he injured his hand in the fourth quarter of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In that incident, Rondo stumbled after grabbing a rebound and put his hand down in an effort to break his fall. He had surgery two days later to repair the fractured third metacarpal bone in his right hand.

In 14 games played this season, Rondo is averaging 8.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent from the field, including 35.7 percent from three-point range.

The Lakers also are without LeBron James, who suffered a groin injury in the win over the Warriors and is considered day-to-day. Both players missed Thursday night’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers (20-15) begin a four-game homestand on Friday night vs. the crosstown rival Clippers.

–Field Level Media