Ron Paul criticizes NATO drills with Sweden & Finland

Former congressman Dr. Ron Paul said expanding NATO to include Sweden and Finland amounts to “foreign adventurism” and “provocation” paid for by US taxpayers.

“They wanna be taken care of, they want to be in NATO, they want the American people to pay for it, that sort of thing,” he stated. “That to me was disappointing, but also it invites a response also too. This doesn’t go unnoticed with Russia.”

While speaking on his Liberty Report on Monday, Dr. Paul criticized NATO military drills with Sweden and Finland in the Baltic Sea this week. He said those exercises may provoke a response by Russia. Dr. Paul added, there’s no point risking a direct confrontation with Russia over Sweden while the Ukraine crisis is underway.

“These war games are just sort of intimidation. Why do it?” he asked. “If you know what’s going on, if there are problems, why can’t this be solved with, you know, a little bit of discussion and be diplomatic. Instead, it’s always innuendo.”

Dr. Paul stressed America needs national defense instead of endless military adventures in foreign countries.

