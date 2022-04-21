Ron Paul: Assange extradition is a blow to press freedom

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:21 AM PT – Thursday, April 21, 2022

Former congressman Ron Paul is criticizing the push to extradite Julian Assange from Britain for prosecution in the US. While speaking on his Liberty Report Wednesday, Dr. Paul said Assange was only doing his job as a journalist and exercising the right to free speech.

The WikiLeaks founder is facing espionage charges for publishing classified information about US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. Dr. Paul said Assange’s extradition and prosecution would mark a dark day for journalistic freedom.

The former congressman went on to assert that Assange is being punished for challenging the military industrial complex and for exposing the improper use of force by NATO. Dr. Paul called this is a blow to press freedom and decency.

Meanwhile, Assange’s lawyers maintain he was acting as a journalist and is therefore entitled to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech.