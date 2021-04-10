Trending

Romney: Dems backing court packing, killing filibuster would forever diminish institutions at America’s core

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) heads to the floor of the Senate on January 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today senators will be sworn in as the jury for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Senate President pro tempore Patrick Leahy (D-VT) will preside over the trial in place of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) slammed the Democrat Party for having double standards when it comes to the Biden administration.

In a tweet on Friday, Romney said Democrats were quick to attack President Trump for “weakening our institutions,” but they “now cheer efforts to pack the Supreme Court and end the Senate filibuster.”

Romney warned backing these policies would diminish institutions that formed America’s foundation.

