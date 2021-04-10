Romney: Dems backing court packing, killing filibuster would forever diminish institutions at America’s core

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:35 PM PT – Saturday, April 10, 2021

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) slammed the Democrat Party for having double standards when it comes to the Biden administration.

In a tweet on Friday, Romney said Democrats were quick to attack President Trump for “weakening our institutions,” but they “now cheer efforts to pack the Supreme Court and end the Senate filibuster.”

My Democrat friends decry the last president for weakening our institutions with his words and behavior but they now cheer the effort to pack the Supreme Court and end the Senate filibuster, which would forever diminish institutions at our Republic’s foundation. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 9, 2021

Romney warned backing these policies would diminish institutions that formed America’s foundation.