Romania’s PM Orban says centrists win parliament election



FILE PHOTO: Romanian interim PM Ludovic Orban delivers a speech before a no-confidence vote session in the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest, Romania February 5, 2020. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Romanian interim PM Ludovic Orban delivers a speech before a no-confidence vote session in the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest, Romania February 5, 2020. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS

December 6, 2020

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania’s ruling centrist National Liberal Party (PNL) is the winner of the Dec. 6 parliamentary election, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday.

“The PNL thinks it is the winner of this election,” Orban said immediately after the exit polls.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Giles Elgood)