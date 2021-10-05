Romania’s parliament topples PM Citu’s centrist government



BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania’s parliament toppled the nine-month old minority government of Prime Minister Florin Citu by a large majority in a vote of no-confidence on Tuesday.

Romania has been in a political stalemate for a month, threatening its economic recovery and its efforts to reduce the European Union member’s large twin deficits.

“Citu’s government fell with a big margin, way above the minimum required (of 234 votes)” an opposition deputy overseeing the ballot boxes said.

