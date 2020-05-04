Romania president will enforce ‘state of alert’ from May 15



BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania will not extend a state of emergency past its May 15 expiry date, but will impose a “state of alert” allowing some modest relaxation of restrictions, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday.

“Unfortunately this epidemics has not yet passed. We need to be responsible and be very cautions further ahead,” Iohannis said, adding that some travel restrictions were lifted but “people won’t be allowed to travel in groups larger than three”.

Gatherings outdoor, indoor were still banned, he added.

