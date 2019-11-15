Roger Stone found guilty on all counts

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:31 AM PT — Friday, November 15, 2019

A federal jury handed down a guilty verdict to former Trump campaign associate Roger Stone. A jury found Stone guilty of all seven charges listed in his indictment on Friday, which included five counts of lying to Congress, one count of witness tampering and one count of obstructing proceedings.

During proceedings, prosecutors mainly focused on Stone lying to the House Intelligence Committee about his work to discover what WikiLeaks planned to do with a trove of hacked DNC emails. The case against Stone was the last remaining case brought forth by former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The White House has launched a petition calling for a full pardon for Stone. The former trump official has been released until his sentencing on February 6, 2020.

President Trump called Stone’s conviction a double standard. On Twitter Friday, the president noted that several Democrats were never sentenced to prison for allegedly lying to Congress. He mentioned a number of high profile names, including “crooked” Hillary Clinton, fired FBI Director James Comey, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page to name a few. The president concluded his tweet asking “didn’t they lie?”