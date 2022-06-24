Roe v. Wade overturned after 49 years

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:45 AM PT – Friday, June 24, 2022

There is developing news out of the Supreme Court, which has just announced its decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson officially overturning the half century precedent Roe v. Wade. That vote came down Friday morning In a six-to-three decision.

This landmark case challenged the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi state law that bans most abortion operations after the first 15-weeks of pregnancy. This decision came after Politico published a leaked draft opinion last month, which indicated the Supreme Court was set to overturn Roe v. Wade the 1973 case that established a federal right to an abortion.

Now, in a post-Roe America, states will be free to set their own abortion standards and over a dozen states will immediately ban the procedure outright. Tensions were high outside the Supreme Court ahead of the decision with protesters on both sides of the argument battling. Police officers formed a wall with bicycles and motorcycles in an attempt to calm tensions outside.

Pro-abortion activists chant “Pro-life is a lie, they don’t care if children die” in the face of pro-life protesters outside SCOTUS @OANN pic.twitter.com/lil3Y2OHPT — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) June 24, 2022

With abortion protections ending following the high courts decision, 13 states are set to move forward with restrictions that they prepared ahead of this moment.